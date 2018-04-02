Mid-Missouri roads closed because of flooding

MID-MISSOURI - Roads in several mid-Missouri counties were closed Tuesday because of flooding.

The Boone County Office of Emergency Management reported the following roads were closed Tuesday:

Highway KK at Old Mill Creek Road

the 2800 block of Blackfoot Road

Sinclair at Mill Creek

Seventh Street at Business Loop 70

Proctor Drive near Proctor Park

Alfalfa at Oakland Gravel Rd

the 12000 block of Vemers Ford Road at the construction of the bridge

In Cole County, the following roads were reported closed Tuesday:

Waterford Road

Payne Road

North Branch Road

Meadows Ford Road

Zion Road

Loesch Road

Bainer Road

Buffalo Road

East Lohman Road

In Callaway County, MoDOT reported the following roads were closed Tuesday:

State Route 94

In Camden County, MoDOT reported the following roads were closed Tuesday:

State Route BB and Pritchett Road

State Route H east of Route T

In Gasconade County, MoDOT reported the following roads were closed Tuesday:

State Route K from Route W to Cave Hill Road

State Route W

In Howard County, MoDOT reported the following road was closed Tuesday:

State Route Z

In Miller County, MoDOT reported the following road was closed Tuesday:

State Route Z at Blue Springs Creek

State Route A at Tavern Creek

In Montgomery County, MoDOT reported the following road was closed Tuesday:

State Route 94

In Morgan County, MoDOT reported the following road was closed Tuesday:

State Route BB at Gabriel Creek

In Osage County, MoDOT reported the following road was closed Tuesday:

State Route RA at Pointers Creek

In Phelps County, MoDOT reported the following roads were closed Tuesday:

State Route AA

State Route C

State Route CC at Beaver Creek

State Route J

State Route P

State Route Y

KOMU 8 News will update the story if more roads are reported closed or if the roads listed open.

MoDOT and the Boone County Office of Emergency Management will update their websites with road closures.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include more road closures.]