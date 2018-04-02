Mid-Missouri roads closed because of flooding
MID-MISSOURI - Roads in several mid-Missouri counties were closed Tuesday because of flooding.
The Boone County Office of Emergency Management reported the following roads were closed Tuesday:
- Highway KK at Old Mill Creek Road
- the 2800 block of Blackfoot Road
- Sinclair at Mill Creek
- Seventh Street at Business Loop 70
- Proctor Drive near Proctor Park
- Alfalfa at Oakland Gravel Rd
- the 12000 block of Vemers Ford Road at the construction of the bridge
In Cole County, the following roads were reported closed Tuesday:
- Waterford Road
- Payne Road
- North Branch Road
- Meadows Ford Road
- Zion Road
- Loesch Road
- Bainer Road
- Buffalo Road
- North Branch Road
- East Lohman Road
In Callaway County, MoDOT reported the following roads were closed Tuesday:
- State Route 94
In Camden County, MoDOT reported the following roads were closed Tuesday:
- State Route BB and Pritchett Road
- State Route H east of Route T
In Gasconade County, MoDOT reported the following roads were closed Tuesday:
- State Route K from Route W to Cave Hill Road
- State Route W
In Howard County, MoDOT reported the following road was closed Tuesday:
- State Route Z
In Miller County, MoDOT reported the following road was closed Tuesday:
- State Route Z at Blue Springs Creek
- State Route A at Tavern Creek
In Montgomery County, MoDOT reported the following road was closed Tuesday:
- State Route 94
In Morgan County, MoDOT reported the following road was closed Tuesday:
- State Route BB at Gabriel Creek
In Osage County, MoDOT reported the following road was closed Tuesday:
- State Route RA at Pointers Creek
In Phelps County, MoDOT reported the following roads were closed Tuesday:
- State Route AA
- State Route C
- State Route CC at Beaver Creek
- State Route J
- State Route P
- State Route Y
KOMU 8 News will update the story if more roads are reported closed or if the roads listed open.
MoDOT and the Boone County Office of Emergency Management will update their websites with road closures.
