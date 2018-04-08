Mid-Missouri Runner Takes St. Louis Marathon Title

COLUMBIA, MO - Life is often referred to as a marathon, not a sprint, and one Mid-Missouri runner fully embodies that concept. Angie Turner's the type of runner who gives the pavement shin splints.

A tri-athlete, Turner loves the competitive grind.

"I crave that challenge. And that 'no you can't do that' and it's like well, I can do that," Turner said.

Like win a marathon, which is exactly what Turner did.

The Hallsville native took first in this year's St. Louis Marathon. Just her second ever, she finished third last year in St. Louis.

"As the race progressed, and she started gaining on the lady that was in the lead, we knew that Angie was in shape to win and it was really nice to see her stay strong and do it," said Joe Company, Turner's endurance coach.

Turner crossed the finish line a hair under three hours, but a different number paved her place in the record books.

"To be the oldest one in the history of the St. Louis Marathon, that's just icing on the cake," Turner said.

At 42 years old, Turner became the race's oldest female champ.

"When I passed the Kenyon and she didn't challenge me and didn't come with me and let me go, I knew that I had two miles to let it soak in that you're gonna win this thing, just goosebumps, just thrilling, thrilling experience," Turner said.

More than two decades ago, Turner's running career started out promising. In high school, she won the state title. But after running a little bit in college, Turner ran into a roadblock. The training stopped, and the bad habits started.

"And then I kind of fell by the wayside of focus and quit for 20 years. Worked construction and didn't really exercise and didn't eat right and smoked and all that," Turner said.

It was Turner's job that helped keep her in shape. Construction sites became her weight room.

"I would not be in the shape that I am, or look the way that I do, had it not been for working construction," Turner said.

Four years ago, Turner reconstructed her goals. She quit smoking and took up running again.

At first training for smaller races, then for the big one.

"Finally just got to the point of progression where that was the next step to take. Eventually, you have to check that off your bucket list," Turner said.

A list that continues to keep Turner young.

Turner continued to shine Saturday, winning the Jay Dix 10K race with a personal record: 38 minutes, 12 seconds.