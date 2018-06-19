Mid-Missouri Schools Receive Classroom Technology Funding

NEW FRANKLIN - Around ten percent of Missouri schools are seeking monetary donations for technology in their classrooms, representatives with tech company Next Jump said Friday.

Next Jump is partnering with donorschoose.com in a $500,000 fundraising campaign called SA500 Kids, in order to help fund the 243 Missouri classrooms needing new technology, as well as additional schools across the country.

Donors Choose allows educators to post about items they need in their classroom and get donations towards their "projects."

New Franklin is one of many mid-Missouri school districts to utilize donorschoose.com as a way to get classroom resources.

New Franklin faculty like Jennifer Stutzer, a high school science teacher, have had success using this online database.

Stutzer has used the program for 5 projects so far, including graphing calculators, physics materials, and software for a smartboard.

"I just post my projects and just you know, tell people that it's out there, it's on my class website so that parents know we're trying to have better technology and more equipment in our classroom, " Stutzer said.

If you want to check out what might be happening at your school, or donate to a project, click here, and if you want to vote for your school's project through the SA500 campaign, click here.