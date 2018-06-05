Mid-Missouri Sporting Event Cancellations
COLUMBIA -- Due to inclement weather in Mid-Missouri, the following sporting events have been either rescheduled or canceled.
- The Lincoln baseball team's weekend series vs. Washburn to now be postponed. Due to the large amount of snowfall in Jefferson City, Lincoln's baseball field will not be ready to host the three-game series, which was supposed to kick off with a double header on Saturday (March 2) followed by a single game on Sunday (March 3). There is still a possibility the series could end up being played this weekend, with the games being moved to a site in Kansas, but there will definitely not be any games on Lincoln's campus.
