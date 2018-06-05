Mid-Missouri sporting event cancellations

COLUMBIA - Due to inclement weather, the following sporting events involving mid-Missouri teams have been either rescheduled or canceled.

Mizzou baseball: Tuesday's game against University of Arkansas - Pine Bluff will now be played at 3 p.m. at Taylor Stadium, instead of the originally scheduled time of 6:00 p.m. CT.

Lincoln University: Tuesday's softball home double-header against Missouri S&T has been canceled and will not be rescheduled; Tuesday's tennis non-conference match against McKendree has been postponed one week until Wednesday, April 1, at 3:00 p.m. CT.

Boy's Golf Quad in Macon: The boys golf quad at Macon (Macon, South Shelby, Marshall, Monroe City) for March 24 has been postponed until March 25 at 4:00 p.m.

Centralia High School baseball: CHS V/JV Baseball tonight (3/24) at Bowling Green has been cancelled. Reschedule date is TBD.

Centralia golf: CHS V/JV Golf at home tonight (2/24) has been postponed to Wednesday, April 1st, starting at 4:00 p.m.

