Mid-Missouri sporting event cancellations

COLUMBIA - Due to predicted inclement weather, the following sporting events involving mid-Missouri teams have been either rescheduled or canceled.

Lincoln University: the baseball team will now open the weekend series against Missouri Southern in Joplin with two games on Thursday beginning at 3:00 p.m. CT, followed by one game on Friday and one game on Saturday. The final two games will both start at 1:00 p.m. CT.

