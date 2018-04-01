Mid-Missouri stores immune to global Walmart closures

COLUMBIA - Wal-mart Stores, Inc. announced Friday the retail giant would be closing 269 stores worldwide. The closures include 154 U.S. stores, 102 of which include all of the company's Walmart Express mini-stores. Walmart said the express locations were a pilot project that began in 2011.

The closures will not include the Walmart Express in Columbia near the University of Missouri campus which opened January 2014 because Walmart said it is considered a "Walmart on Campus." No other mid-Missouri locations are impacted by the closures.

Covered in the U.S. store closures are 23 Neighborhood Markets, 12 Supercenters, seven stores in Puerto Rico, six discount centers, and four Sam’s Clubs.

Walmart said it would instead focus on strengthening Supercenters, optimizing Neighborhood Markets, growing the e-commerce business and expanding pickup services for customers.

"Actively managing our portfolio of assets is essential to maintaining a healthy business," said Doug McMillon, president and CEO, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. "Closing stores is never an easy decision, but it is necessary to keep the company strong and positioned for the future. It’s important to remember that we’ll open well more than 300 stores around the world next year. So we are committed to growing, but we are being disciplined about it."

Missouri stores closing are Walmart Express locations in Anderson, Noel, Seligman and Clever.

About 10,000 Walmart employees in the U.S. will be impacted by the cuts.

In addition, Walmart intends to open 50 to 60 Supercenters and 85 to 95 Neighborhood Markets in the 2017 budget year, which begins Feb. 1. In the same period, Sam’s Club plans to open in seven to 10 new locations.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon addressed several other common questions in a question and answer session Walmart posted here.