Mid-Missouri Teams Fall in Soccer State Semifinals

BLUE SPRINGS, MO - The Missouri boy's soccer state playoffs headed to Blue Springs South High School for Class 1, 2 & 3 semifinals.

In Class 1, Fatima faced off against Springfield Catholic. In the first half, Fatima goalie Nevan Woeher saved the ball but the Comets lost 4-0 and fall to 15-13 on the season. They will play St. Pius X on Saturday at 10 AM for third.

Class 2 matchup featured Helias and Priory. The Rebels would score in the first half and hold on to win 1-0. Helias falls to 19-7-2 on the season and will play for third place on Saturday at 12 PM against Smithville.

An excited game in Class 3 featuring Rock Bridge and Oakville. The game would go to penalty kicks where Rock Bridge's Mason Sherman would miss the second PK of the game. Oakville would score all five and moves on to the championship. The Bruins will also play for third on Saturday at 12 PM when they take on Lee's Summit West.