Mid-Missouri Town Receives EPA Committment to Clean Up Water

VIENNA- Most Vienna residents have dealt with contaminated water their entire lives. But now, the Environmental Protection Agency is stepping in to help clean up the dangerous water.



The EPA placed Vienna on the high-priority cleanup list Monday. The drinking water wells in the town are contaminated with Tetrachloroethylene, a manufactured chemical used for metal degreasing.



"It's a man-made chemical," Utility Superintendent Shon Westart said.



Vienna residents believe an old hat factory caused the contamination over 40 years ago.



"Supposedly they would just dump contaminants behind their property. That's what's been said, that's what I've heard," resident Loni Germann said.



The factory closed in the mid 90's, but the hazardous chemical made it's way into the drinking well. Because of the contamination, local residents have been taking precautions for many years, sometimes having to boil their water.



With the EPA's help, Vienna hopes to get a new water treatment plant in the next few months.



http://www.epa.gov/region7/cleanup/npl_files/index.htm#Missouri

