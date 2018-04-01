Mid-Missouri Voters Decide Important Issues

Boone County voters decide if improvements are needed for their courthouse, and its fire district. Two big items in Boone County would make those improvements. One of thee issues is a 1/5 sales tax increase for improvements and renovations on the Boone County courthouse. If passed, the sales tax increase would last for three years.One voter says she spoke with friends about the issue to make an educated decision. "The proponents I find are more convincing than the one person whom I also know and like," said voter Betsey Winnacker. "I just don't happen to agree. I don't think his argument hold water, so I trust it will pass. I think the need is sincere and strong."

Other items across the area include numerous school board elections. Growing school enrollment could mean a higher property tax rate in Renick. Renick school leaders want to use higher property taxes to help build a new school cafeteria, kitchen and gym.

But many residents are still picking up the pieces of their homes after a tornado less than a month ago. One resident says higher taxes would be a blow after a very tough month.

Hallsville voters will decide today whether to spend $1.5 million for schools. Money from extending a current bond issue would allow the district to add a media center, art room, and cafeteria. As Hallsville continues to grow the school district will continue to make room for new students.

If Hallsville voters approve the proposal, the school board will be able to raise the additional money by delaying re-payment of the current bond issue.

Around Jefferson City, the big ballot issue isn't about school, it's about the city limits. Jefferson City residents will decide today whether to annex the land along Highway 179 northwest of the city.

Supporters say the annexation would bring businesses to the area.

Voters faced the same issue in February and 83% of voters in the city approved the proposal.

But the residents of the affected area didn't pass it. This time, if the annexation can get more than 66% of the votes from both areas it will pass.

We'll have complete results tonight on KOMU.com and on KOMU news at ten.