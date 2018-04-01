Mid-Missouri woman killed in shooting

PHELPS COUNTY - One woman is dead following a shooting incident Saturday night.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department investigated the shooting just after 6:30 p.m.

Tanya Johnson, 34, was taken to the Phelps County Regional Medical Center in Rolla for treatment before being flown to University Medical Center in Columbia, where she was pronounced dead just after 8:00 p.m.

Phelps County Sheriffs and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are working together for the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for December 26.

Sheriffs ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Phelps County Detective Sergeant, George Arnold at (573) 426-3860, or you can remain anonymous by calling the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Confidential Tip Line at (573) 426-2936.