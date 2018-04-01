Mid-Missourians bond at Lemonade Daze Festival

ASHLAND - The Lemonade Daze festival in Ashland will offer a lot more than lemonade Saturday at the park. Residents can participate in a poker tournament, best dressed dog contest and listen to live music.

The former fall festival was moved to the summer to avoid competition will fall sports and other school activities. One committee member said she's hoping for a large turnout despite the hot temperatures.

"We'll take the sunshine and hot weather over cold and windy any day," Jessi Kendall said.

That's also how the festival got its name.

"There will be plenty of lemonade, plenty, plenty. We picked that name because it was a fresh, beginning of summer kickoff," Kendall said. "What's better than to come out, sit, enjoy lemonade, visit with friends and family and meet the community?"

Kids can compete in a balloon contest. Kendall said the community pool will be open as well. The festival also features booths from several local businesses, and even something for pet parents.

"There is a best dressed dog contest. It's in two categories: 25 and under and 25 and over. Bring your dog, dress it up for whatever and see if it wins - it's cute, adorable! A lot of the owners dress up to match their dogs," Kendall said.

She said not to worry if lemonade isn't your favorite refreshment, though. The event will move a couple blocks around 6 p.m., where the poker tournament, live concerts, and beer gardens will open up.