Mid-Missourians Find Solutions to Cut Down Commutes

JEFFERSON CITY - Mid-Missouri's commute times are lower on average than the national average of 25.4 minutes per day each way, but nearly 30 percent of Missourians workers travel out-of-county for their job, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

John Hose lives weekdays in Jefferson City and works at the Missouri Department of Education there. His commute is 20 minutes. But on the weekends he heads to St. Louis, where his permanent home and wife are located.

"It's worked out really well for me, I am lucky," said Hose.

He's been doing this for eight years. He doesn't know many others with a similar situaton, but many others in his office drive nearly an hour to go home.

"The particular sitaution I'm in saves me $2 to $300 a month, easily," said Hose

The more rural counties often have people drive the farthest to work. People also will drive into rural areas to work. Jeremy Middendorf lives in Columbia, but drives 40 minutes every day to Fayette for his teaching job.

"There's a lot of teachers from Columbia who drive to Fayette," said Middendorf.

He fills his truck twice a week, each time costing $90 dollars. He's moving to St. Charles and getting another job to cut down on the commute time and cost.

"I tried selling my truck, but no one was interested," said Middendorf.

For Mid-Missourians, a long commute is sometimes just part of the job in a tight economy.