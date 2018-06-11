Mid-Missourians Mourn Fallen Marine

Deraps, 19, joined the Marines last year, just after he graduated from Jamestown High School.

Flags lined the road for miles leading to Cedron Catholic Church. Families stood in their front yards to show their support for Deraps.

"Extremely polite and respectful and just really exemplary," said Superintendent Jim Deeken. "Very involved in all the things we had going at school and raised very well. Had a great family, and that was very evident today."

Deraps' family received his Purple Heart as part of the traditional military burial.