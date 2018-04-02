Mid-Missourians opt against travel on holiday weekend

COLUMBIA - Labor Day marks the unofficial start to fall, but some mid-Missourians enjoyed the summer-like weather Monday.

AAA Travel projected 34.7 million Americans would journey 50 miles or more from home during the Labor Day holiday weekend, the highest volume for the holiday since 2008.

Despite those high projections, many people stayed home. A manager at Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center said its pool has seen more people this weekend than other weekends in the summer.

"Attendance has definitely been higher than other weekends where it's been a bit cloudier," Shoupp said. "It's good to see that a lot of people are staying in Columbia."

Columbia native Ken Elias was among the several who opted to work rather than traveling this weekend.

"Work kept me close to home," Elias said. "My grandson is my buddy, and he likes to come to the pool, so we come to the pool and he goes down the slide, swims and goes to the snack bar."

Labor Day travel is typically associated with a high number of serious car crashes. Over the weekend, Missouri State Highway Patrol reported three traffic deaths.

During the 2013 Labor Day weekend, MSHP reported seven traffic crash fatalities.