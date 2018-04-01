Mid-Missourians Reach out to Moore Victims, Animals

MOORE, Okla -In the wake of the deadly tornados that ripped apart Moore, mid-Missourians immediately began doing whatever they could to send support to their neighbors in Oklahoma.

In Columbia, Stephanie Windsor, Owner of 3 Winds Equine, knew she had to help the horses and owners affected by the twister.

Windsor and her family began to raise everything from money to blankets and food to veterinary supplies to send to Red Earth Feed and Tack shop in Oklahoma City.

Zoe Midyett, owner of the Oklahoma shop, said the outpouring of support she received from other states has been amazing.

"Every little bit has just been the biggest kindness. I've cried more this last week from the generosity and kindness from people all across the country, not just in Oklahoma."

Midyett's tack shop has turned into the central hub for horse-related aid.

Midyett and her team of dedicated volunteers then disperse the aid to farmers and horse owners who need the most help recovering.

One of these farms is the Orr Family Farm in Moore.

Owner Tom Orr said he has lived in Oklahoma for 36 years and has never seen a tornado cause the amount of damage the EF-5 caused to his farm.

"When we pulled first pulled in after the tornado, seeing the barns gone. Not just damaged but gone. Completely off the foundation gone," Orr said.

According to Orr, of the 29 barns he had on his property, only 1 remains standing.

For Orr, the hardest part was losing five of the family's horses.

"Losing animals, that's big," Orr said. "You never like to lose an animal. You get to know them, you get to love them. It's just rough all over."

Despite the loss and the damage, Orr said the help from not just members of the community but from people in mid-Missouri and across the nation has been incredible.

"People have dropped everything to help us out, complete strangers," Orr said. "It has been a blessing. Without the support, I don't know if we could have gotten through it."

Donations for horses and owners can be dropped off at 3 Winds Equine in Columbia. For more information, contact Stephanie Windsor at 573-228-9004