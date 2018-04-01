Mid-Missourians step up to help following Nepal earthquake

JEFFERSON CITY - Following the deaths of nearly 4,000 people in Nepal, mid-Missourians are finding ways to help with the recovery effort.

Kath Mayne said the American Red Cross of Central and Northern Missouri has received several calls and Facebook messages from mid-Missourians wanting to provide assistance.

Mayne, the chapter's disaster program manager, said the best way to pitch in through the American Red Cross is by making donations, either online or by using cash.

"It doesn't make a lot of sense to ship things halfway across the world," Mayne said. "We can accept donations, and that allows us to help as much as we can."

The American Red Cross has worked with Nepal's Red Cross to prepare for earthquakes. According to the organization's website, "Nepal is one of the 20 most disaster-prone countries in the world."