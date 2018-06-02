Mid-Missourians Stock Up, Walmart Stays Busy
COLUMBIA - Shoppers Wednesday went out to area stores to get needed items in preparation for snow the area has already started to pile up. The Walmart on Grindstone Parkway's store manager, Ed Hohlt, said days like this bring out challenges for his staff because most people come to the store for all of the same things.
"The challenge is having everything the customers need at one time when they all come in looking for just that one or two or ten items," Hohlt said.
Shoppers like Columbia resident Mary Lucido knew that the stores would be busy today. However, she said she needed to get a few of the 'basic' stocking items that most others were getting as well.
"Bread, cereal, milk, T.V. dinners, soup," Lucido said.
While soup provides her with a quick way to make dinner, she also has time to make home cooked meals the rest of the week. Lucido made a taco salad Wednesday night and plans on making a roast later in the week with some of the celery and carrots she also bought.
In order to stay stocked on these days, Hohlt can contact some of the food companies he does business with. This way, he doesn't have to worry as much about running out of stock.
"We're able to contact our local vendor partners and see if they can make any special deliveries in order to help us stay in stock," Hohlt said.
On days like Wednesday, Walmart shifts more of its workers to the food aisles where people plan on getting needed items.
