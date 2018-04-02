Mid-Missourians 'walk for the climate' in Columbia Sunday

2017 walk for the climate raises money for Peaceworks

COLUMBIA - A rally with live music kicked off the 2017 walk for the climate in Columbia Sunday.

"We're out to raise awareness about the climate crisis and urge our government to take effective action," Mark Haim, director of mid-Missouri Peaceworks said.

"The course we're on right now is disastrous and we're speaking out and saying no," Haim said.

The group walked around downtown Columbia and MU's campus holding signs advocating for climate awareness.

The walk also raises money to support Peaceworks' climate education and advocacy work.

"We need a renewable energy based, energy efficient future that works for everyone and addresses our climate crisis, we owe that to our children and grandchildren and their great grandchildren," Haim said.

Maddie Niemann, a Columbia resident and MU student said her passion for public health draws her interest to climate change and walks like this one. "Climate change has all sorts of small affects, spreading the range of malaria is going to increase, the range of multiple diseases are going to increase," Niemann said.

This is Niemann's third walk for the climate.

"It's really beautiful to see how communities care about this issue" Niemann said. "It's really important to stand up for what you believe in."