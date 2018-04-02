Mid-Mo Boy Scout Chapter Waiting on National Decision

COLUMBIA - The Boy Scouts of America made a national announcement Monday that it will soon decide whether to reconsider its stance on homosexuality. Great River Council, mid-Missouri's Boy Scouts chapter, said it does not yet know what the decision is, but was informed by national representatives who will soon hold a meeting to discuss the matter.

Doug Callahan, scout executive for the local Great Rivers Council, said a change in leadership might be the reason for a possible change in BSA's homesexual policies.

"It's out of respect for the many diverse beliefs of our many chartered partners, our chartered organizations that have different sets of beliefs and policies that we're considering this possible change," Callahan said.

Currently, no homosexuals are allowed as scouts or troop leaders in BSA chapters.