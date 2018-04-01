Mid-MO Police Force Encourages Safe, Responsible 4th

JEFFERSON CITY - This 4th of July Holiday, the Jefferson City Police Department will significantly increase staffing levels throughout the community and in those areas that center around Independence Day festivities. In particular, additional officers will patrol downtown and in the Jefferson City North area to assist with ensuring a safe event for all those who attend.

The Jefferson City Police Department asks that all fairgoers exercise patience and courtesy, and comply with all traffic direction and parking rules during the events. Specifically, persons who may park along Mokane Road and Hibernia Road in North Jefferson City will be limited to parking on one side of the road. Citizens are reminded that the discharging of fireworks within the city limits is prohibited and that no fireworks of any kind are permitted on the Jefferson City Memorial Airport property.

The Jefferson City Police Department will also be joining other Missouri law enforcement agencies in an effort to crack down on drunk driving July 3 - 7. In 2012, 244 people were killed and 885 were seriously injured in crashes involving an impaired driver. Consequences of drunk driving include jail time, loss of their driver license and being sentenced to ignition interlock requirements. Increased insurance rates, attorney fees, court costs, lost time at work and the potential loss of a job or job prospects are also consequences of drunk driving. In addition, the tremendous personal embarrassment and humiliation when family, friends and co-workers find out. "Drunk driving is simply not worth all the consequences. Our message is simple and unwavering, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over," stated Chief Schroeder.

The Jefferson City Police Department strongly encourages alcohol sensibility and designating a sober driver and to assist with that effort, there will be additional police officers watching for hazardous moving violations, to include intoxicated drivers, as part of funding provided from the Missouri Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic and Highway Safety.

Impaired driving accidents are preventable. Please consider the following tips:

Don't risk it- if you plan to drink, don't drive.

Choose a designated driver before going out. A designated driver is someone who drinks no alcohol at all.

Have the establishment call Sober Driver for you in Jefferson City at 573-636-7102 for a free ride home up to a $10 value, if you are impaired or if you are with a driver that is impaired.

Party hosts should include alcohol-free beverages.

Report impaired drivers to law enforcement.

Always wear your safety belt- it's your best defense against an impaired driver.

The Sober Driver Program with the assistance of Fechtel Beverage Company, continues to be available to those who make the smart choice to not drive if they've been drinking.

For more information, please visit www.saveMOlives.com.