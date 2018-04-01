Mid-week Holiday Means More Income For Lake Business

LAKE OZARK - Mid-Missourians and out-of-staters alike headed down to the lake to celebrate Independence Day. The influx of tourists gave Iguana Water Sports an increase in business. Iguana Water Sports rents out boats, jet skis, and tubes. Their business usually increases around this time of year anyway, but because the holiday falls in the middle of the week their profits are even greater.

"Thankfully 4th of July falls on a Wednesday so there's not just one busy weekend but two along with a completely busy week," said Zach Bruns, an employee of Iguana Water Sports.

Bruns said the excessive heat in mid-Missouri makes customers want to be out on the water more frequently and for longer periods of time.

The company encourages boaters to wear life jackets. Eighty-four percent of drowning fatalities in 2011 resulted directly from boaters not wearing life jackets, according to 2011 statistics from the U.S. Coast Guard.