Middle schooler to represent Central Missouri in national spelling bee

1 month 4 weeks 17 hours ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 6:24:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News
By: David Estrada, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

WARDSVILLE - Lauren Holsapple competed in a local spelling for the first time three years ago, back in fifth grade.

"I got second in that bee and I was like, 'wow, I really enjoyed that, I want to do better'," she said.

Since then, she has competed every year, and for the last two Lauren made it to the regional bee.

Last year, in the final round she had to spell a word she knew, but Lauren said being overconfident cost her the chance to win the competition.

"I just mixed up two of the letters, and even though it was really disappointing to not advance further that year, I learned a lot from it because now I am a lot more careful when I'm saying my words, and very slow," she said.

Being more careful helped her win this year's competition. Lauren will be one of 500 competitors at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

"I was like kind of glad it was over, cause I really, really enjoyed spelling bees but also it's nerve-racking," she said. "So, I was kind of good, now I get to go to Washington, D.C."

Lynne Holsapple, Lauren's mom, said all the family celebrated when her daughter won the regional bee.

"We all cried, my husband, my daughter and I. It was very moving, she's wanted this for a long time," Lynne Holsapple said.

Lauren's parents and her sister Rachel all help her prepare for her spelling competitions.

"For words from Latin and Greek I learn the stems, so I learn little pieces of words," Lauren said. "Words from other languages, I like to read books in those languages, and just have mom and dad quiz me on them."

Without the support of her family, Lauren said it would be hard to get ready to compete.

"I wouldn't have anyone to quiz me, and then it's hard because you don't get any practice that's like at the real thing," Lauren said.

She added her passion for spelling bees comes from her interest in languages and the history of words.

"For me, it's not so much a competition against other people, it's a competition against the dictionary cause there are so many hard words in there," Lauren said.

Her mom says she taught Lauren that passion for languages through homeschooling.

"Ever since she was about six year old, we've introduced Spanish, and Latin and Greek just in different programs that we've found," Lynne Holsapple said. "There are language programs, for little kids even, that are fun. You know, they teach them songs to learn the vocabulary and things like that."

Lauren is now preparing for the national competition. Her goal is to make it to the semifinals.

"It's a lot more learning root words that I don't know, cause there are so many Latin and Greek words," she said. "So, I am learning a ton of those, and then also memorizing lots of spelling patterns from different languages."

As her daughter prepares for the nationals, Lynne Holsapple encourages her to work hard and do her best, keeping in mind that in spelling bees the hard work of competitors is not the only thing that determines the winner.

"There's always an element of luck in this spelling bees, and she knows that," she said. "I think all of the competitors know that, you just never know what word you are gonna get."

Lauren is 14 years old. Because of her age, the Scripps National Spelling Bee will be Lauren's last chance to participate as a speller. She wished she had started competing earlier.

"I started in fifth grade, just because, I don't know, I never really thought much about it before. I mean, I think I had watched a few minutes of spelling bee before fifth grade," she said. "If I had started in first or second grade, I would have all those more years of experience."

Lauren encouraged other competitors who participated in this year's regional competition to not give up on their passion for spelling bees.

"Just keep studying because like you can only improve. Just as long as you focus and keep studying, then you'll just get better," she said.

After competing in Washington, D.C. at the end of May, Lauren said she will start working on speaking German and Spanish, and focus on improving her skills playing piano, guitar and ukulele.

 

 

 

 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Human remains found in Miller County
Human remains found in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains were discovered in rural Miller County on Monday. The Miller County Sheriff's Office received... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

One injured in nine-unit Columbia fire
One injured in nine-unit Columbia fire
COLUMBIA - Nine units were on the scene of a fire this afternoon on Anita Court in Columbia. "It's... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:54:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Pedestrian statistics have MODOT concerned
Pedestrian statistics have MODOT concerned
JEFFERSON CITY - Ninety-eight pedestrians were killed and and 264 were seriously injured in Missouri last year, according to the... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:34:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Parson to legislators: Time for a "fresh start" after facing "difficult truths"
Parson to legislators: Time for a "fresh start" after facing "difficult truths"
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson told lawmakers Monday it is time to move past the difficulties that led to... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:21:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

KOPN breaks world record for most interviews in 24 hours
KOPN breaks world record for most interviews in 24 hours
COLUMBIA - KOPN broke the world record for most people interviewed in 24 hours, in an event that put hundreds... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson meets with bipartisan congressional delegation
Gov. Parson meets with bipartisan congressional delegation
JEFFERSON CITY - Members of Missouri's congressional delegation sat down with Gov. Mike Parson in a private meeting Monday morning.... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 3:46:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

CPS takes steps toward new suicide awareness and prevention policy
CPS takes steps toward new suicide awareness and prevention policy
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools will take a step toward adding a suicide awareness and prevention policy. Monday night... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Two defendants in DeBrodie case plead not guilty
UPDATE: Two defendants in DeBrodie case plead not guilty
FULTON – Two of the five defendants facing charges in the Carl DeBrodie case pleaded not-gulity Monday. The judge set... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 2:47:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Road rage victim dies from injuries
Road rage victim dies from injuries
JOPLIN (AP) — Authorities say a man who was wounded in a suspected case of road rage has died from... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 9:04:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Columbia hosts bi-annual restaurant week
Columbia hosts bi-annual restaurant week
COLUMBIA - 23 eateries in The District will participate in the biannual summer Restaurant Week from 10 a.m. to 10... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 8:41:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing Moberly woman found
UPDATE: Missing Moberly woman found
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department has canceled an Endangered Persons Advisory for a woman who was missing since Sunday... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:10:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Police identify suspect in Columbia hit and run accident
Police identify suspect in Columbia hit and run accident
COLUMBIA - No one was injured during a hit and run accident at the intersection of College Avenue and Broadway... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 4:46:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Police identify body found in Moberly
UPDATE: Police identify body found in Moberly
MOBERLY - Moberly police have identified the body found at the intersection of Highway 24 and Robertson Road Sunday afternoon.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
HOLTS SUMMIT — Six members of Union Hill Baptist Church made it home safely this weekend after a volcano erupted... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 8:07:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
JEFFERSON CITY – Mary McManus, 22, is sprinting her way toward rare company, as one of 103 Missouri athletes heading... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in Sports

Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
SEDALIA - Several government officials joined Missouri farmers and ranchers on Saturday to enjoy food and talk about agriculture. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:31:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Downtown Broadway from 8th Street to Providence Road was closed down for part of the day on Sunday... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:27:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
HALLSVILLE - Mayor Logan Carter said a city employee was fired after they were involved in an incident that put... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11pm 77°
12am 76°
1am 75°
2am 74°