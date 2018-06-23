Mideast Delegates Try to Defuse UN

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. and European officials are racing to avert a looming showdown over Palestinian statehood at the United Nations this week that may kill already wounded Mideast peace hopes. Senior envoys will be meeting Sunday in New York to try to find a formula to bring Israel and the Palestinians back to stalled negotiations without antagonizing either side or embroiling the region in new turmoil.

But the parties are locked in intractable positions over the Palestinian bid for U.N. recognition and chances for a breakthrough appear slim. Officials say the effort may be more damage control than diplomacy. One idea is to convince the Palestinians to accept only a modest upgrade in their current observer status at the U.N.