Midterm Election Candidates to Participate in Forum

COLUMBIA - Candidates in a number of local races will appear in a special candidate forum Thursday at the Columbia Chamber of Commerce. The Government Affairs Committee will host the forum. Candidates will be subject to prepared questions in which they will have only a few minutes to answer.

Candidates participatin in the state's 21st, 23rd, and 24th District races as well as the Boone County Presiding Commissioner's Race are slated to appear.

Organizers say the forum will cover a wide range of topics that are currently affecting Mid-Missourians. Unopposed candidates Paul Quinn from the 9th District and Mary Still from the 25th District are also invited to speak.