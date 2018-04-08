Midwest Charity Mobilizing to Help Joplin

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - A suburban Kansas City nonprofit organization is mobilizing to help storm-ravaged communities in Kansas and Missouri.

Heart to Heart International specializes in providing medical services and supplies. CEO Andrè Butler says Heart to Heart already has a medical assessment team on the ground in Joplin, Mo. Based on the team's report, the group is sending its Mobile Health Clinic, which contains a waiting room, scrub room, two exam rooms and an onboard pharmacy.

The Olathe group is requesting financial donations. It's also seeking volunteers with medical experience as well as those willing to prepare hygiene kits.