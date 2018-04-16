Midwest Officials Explore Passenger Rail Expansion

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Transportation officials have released a plan exploring two options for expanding passenger rail service in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

One plan would provide nighttime passenger service between Fort Worth, Texas, and the south-central Kansas town of Newton. The other option is a daytime service between Fort Worth and Kansas City, Mo.

The effort would require the construction of more track and other upgrades. Those infrastructure improvements would total $132.5 million for the nighttime service and $368.2 million for the daytime service.

The cost of doing both is $403 million because the projects would require some of the same improvements.

Government action would be needed. Under the plan, participating states would share an annual operating subsidy of $4.4 million for the nighttime service and $10 million for the daytime service.