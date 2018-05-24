Mike Alden Addresses DGB Dismissal

COLUMBIA - Missouri Athletic Director Mike Alden addressed the media Friday regarding Dorial Green-Beckham's dismissal from the football program.

"Dorial will no longer be a football player at Mizzou. He will no longer be a student athlete at Mizzou. I think for us, our focus for him is that he does the things necessary for him to either learn from these things that have taken place or to be able to grow."

Alden said Green-Beckham is still currently a student but does not know if that will continue.

Alden said the fact that this is the third off-the-field incident involving Green-Beckham during his time at MU, played into the decision to dismiss him.

"I think that when you have a series of incidents over the course of the past year and a half, those certainly aren't things you can disregard. You have to add all those things together."

Alden said he and Pinkel were in discussions after they learned about Green-Beckham's alleged involvement in a burglary incident on Sunday. The two met with Green-Beckham on Monday.

"We had a discussion to find out from his perspective what took place and certainly to share what some of our concerns were and our thoughts," Alden said.

Alden said Pinkel made the final decision and Alden supported it.

"(Pinkel) has been here a long time and done a lot of great things for Mizzou and has made some tough decisions. I know this was very tough for him to do."

On top of Green-Beckham's recent off-the-field incident, four MU athletes were arrested on marijuana charges in mid-March and MU basketball player Zach Price was arrested on two separate assault charges last week. Alden said it's been a challenging couple months.

"That's something that we're addressing right away," Alden said. "It's unacceptable to be able to see that type of behavior. It's something I know our coaches and players are taking very seriously. I've taken the opportunity to meet with all of them and I'm looking forward to them making significant improvements going forward."

Alden said he met with all of MU's coaches on Monday and all of MU's student athletes over the course of the past week.

"I made sure I reminded them that the vast majority of all of our kids and students and stuff are doing amazing things. It's unfortunate that by the decision of a few, it's impacted all of us. So how important it is to remind them to live with their core values. You have to believe in them and you have to recognize that the logo never comes off. It never, ever comes off. No matter where you are or what you're doing, you're always going to be representing Mizzou," Alden said.

Alden said he does not believe there is a "cultural problem" in the athletic department.