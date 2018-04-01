Mike Matheny Will Replace Tony La Russa as Cardinals' Manager

ST. LOUIS - Mike Matheny will inherit the St. Louis Cardinals as their new manager.

The team announced the decision on its Twitter feed and will hold a press conference Monday at 11 a.m., CST at Busch Stadium.

Matheny, a former St. Louis Cardinals catcher, will follow Tony La Russa who became the first manager in major league history to step down after receiving a World Series title.

Matheny played for five years in St. Louis where he won three of his four career gold gloves and played for La Russa.