Mike Matthes Announced as New Columbia City Manager

COLUMBIA - Mike Matthes, current Assistant City Manager and Chief Information Officer of Des Moines, Iowa has been offered Columbia's city manager position, vacated by Bill Watkins. Matthes has worked in Des Moines since 1996 holding a range of positions during his tenure. Matthes earned a Master of Public Administaration degree from Iowa State and Bachelor of Arts in American History from Graceland College. His tenure is set to begin on May 1.