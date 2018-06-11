Military discusses having women register for draft at 18

JEFFERSON CITY - Women may possibly have to register for the draft at 18 like men if some military officials have their say. Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri) and the Senate Armed Services Committee met with military officials on Tuesday. Recently, the Pentagon opened all jobs in combat units to females.

One of the officials, Gen. Robert B. Neller, the Marine Corps commandant, said, "Senator, it's my personal view that, based on this lifting of restrictions ... every American who's physically qualified should register for the draft."

"Selective Service System" remained a top trend on Facebook on Tuesday and Wednesday.

One commenter wrote, "Well they have a valid point you demand equal treatment and to be able to any job you should also be in the draft to do those jobs. Now I believe the requirements for said jobs should not be altered for women. If you can't do the job with out changing the requirments you shouldn't get the job."

Another commenter wrote, "

"First, we want to recruit more females," Struemph said. "Then, we want to reatain them and mentor them through those midgrade ranks and teach them the resiliency skills, leadership skills, you know, how to be successful in interview processes to where they can actually... compete for, you know, senior level positions."

Currently, only men have to register 30 days after they turn 18.

It is not known when updates for this issue will be brought up again.