Military Museum's New Mo. Location to Open in 2014

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A museum featuring more than a century's worth of military artifacts is moving to a new location in Jefferson City.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that the Museum of Missouri Military History opened in 1999 and sees about 3,000 visitors annually. But officials hope that number will grow this summer when the revamped attraction is tentatively scheduled to reopen in converted mechanical school maintenance bays at the entrance of the Missouri National Guard's Ike Skelton Training Site.

It will include 25 new display boxes. Items such as a World War I German mortar will be out for public viewing, packaged with uniforms, manuals and other antiques from the era.

The attraction currently is housed in the oldest remaining building from the site's days as the Algoa prison.