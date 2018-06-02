Military Plane Crashes in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A military aircraft from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island crashed in Eastern Washington on Monday morning, and the fate of the crew is not known.

Officials say the E/A-6B Prowler was reported to have crashed about 8:45 Monday morning during a routine training mission.

Prowlers typically carry a four-person crew.

Whidbey Island officials say the cause of the accident is under investigation.

The crash occurred in rural Lincoln County near the towns of Harrington and Odessa.

NAS Whidbey Island is home to the U.S. Navy's tactical electronic warfare squadrons. Crews from the base that's located on Puget Sound regularly fly across Eastern Washington for training exercises.