Military service under scrutiny on Missouri campaign trail

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Eric Greitens' medal-worthy work fighting terrorism as a Navy SEAL is a centerpiece of his Missouri gubernatorial bid.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt's Vietnam War draft status was a little-known footnote in a 45-year political career.

But with both men vying to occupy the state's top two elected offices, their military records are coming under heightened scrutiny on the campaign trail.

Greitens is one four Republicans seeking the party's nomination in a bid to succeed outgoing Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon. He's fired back at an anonymous YouTube video accusing him of embellishing his battlefield service and exploiting it for political gain.

Blunt has opted for a more low-key response to reports that he received three draft deferments while a college student. He says he's always been open about that status.