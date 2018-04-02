Milk Prices Rising

The whole country can expect to see higher milk prices in the coming months. Dairy farmers say increasing fuel and feed costs are to blame for the 9% price jump. Economists say there are other factors to consider.

"There's been a growth supply that's below trend and we've had really strong domestic demand. We've had really strong export demand. At the same time as we started to constrain our supply of dairy poroduct," said Joe Horner, dairy economist.

So with the milk market suffering, the price of milk could increase by about 30 cents per gallon over the next few months. Right now one gallon costs about $3.20 in mid-Missouri. Consumers may not see the true affects until the fall.

"I really like milk so i'll probably keep buying it as often. I'll just have to spend more for it," said Amber Wiewel of Columbia.

And with few milk substitutes, everyone else might be spending more too.