Miller County Farmers Deal With Flood Aftermath

MILLER COUNTY - The flood waters have receded after Tuesday night brought tremendous rainfall to parts of Miller County.

"This is the worst flood I have ever seen in this area, I bet in some areas on my land the water was four or five feet high," said farmer Dean Luetkemeyer.

Water recession was good news for drivers but left farmers with a clear view of the devastation.

Helen Bax said "A friend of ours lost 100 head of cattle. We had one friend that lost a tractor, haying equipment, a flatbed trailer and hay bales. It's a big loss for the farmers and that's they're livelihood."

The flood was strong enough to wash away fences and move boulders. If the people affected by the flooding don't have flood insurance the repairs will have to come out of pocket.