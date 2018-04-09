Miller County man charged after repeatedly failing to register as sex offender

MILLER COUNTY - Prosecutors charged a Miller County man with failing to comply with sex offender registration for a third time.

Robert McKie was charged in early December. Because McKie is a convicted sex offender, he has to register as one with law enforcement.

McKie pleaded guilty to the same charge in March 2010 and November 2014.

He is being held at Miller County jail on a $25,000 bond.