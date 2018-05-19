Miller Not The Answer For Blues
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Ryan Miller was supposed to be the piece the St. Louis Blues needed to make a deep playoff run and perhaps at long last win a first Stanley Cup. The highly-decorated goalie was among those falling fall short for a franchise smarting from another early exit, and he might not be back.
The Blues were among the NHL's best before a six-game losing streak landed them with a tougher first-round draw. For the second straight year they were knocked out in four straight by the defending Stanley Cup champion after taking a 2-0 series lead. Last season, it was the Kings. This time, it was Chicago.
Miller was acquired from Buffalo. He made $6.25 million last season and will be an unrestricted free agent.
More News
Grid
List
HAVANA (AP) — The Latest on the crash in Cuba of a passenger jet with 113 people on board (all... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Although it is nowhere near Halloween, some Columbia runners faced their fears by participating in a zombie-themed 5K... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The city of Columbia has been ranked a top-ten affordable college town to live in by realtor.com. Factors... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - Troopers are investigating a fatal boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Three people are... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Mississippi River is above flood stage at several northeast Missouri locations, but forecasters do... More >>
in
(CNN) -- And they're married! Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle were wed Saturday at Windsor... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The United states is experiencing one of the lowest birth rates in 30 years, according to the Centers for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Attorney General Josh Hawley says attorneys helping Gov. Eric Greitens through impeachment proceedings are acting improperly. "By... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The annual Backyard Concert Series kicks off Saturday evening at the Jefferson Landing Historic site. Missouri... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY –Missourians will soon be able to keep a little more money from their paychecks, after a state House... More >>
in
MADISON (AP) — A Columbia man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for a shooting death... More >>
in
WARSAW (AP) — Authorities say the police chief of a western Missouri town was wounded after a 16-year-old boy shot... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's Republican-led Legislature approved tax cuts for both individuals and corporations Friday and sent a gas-tax... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Local veterans return home from combat having experienced things average citizens could not even imagine. Douglas Wilbur,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – A permanent fix begins this weekend on a main Jefferson City road that has been bogged down... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Former officer Rob Sanders' case against the city came to a close Friday. For the last seven years, Sanders... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri currently has no legislation stopping business owners, landlords and managers from refusing to do business with... More >>
in
FAYETTE - The Fayette Fire Department has been through a whirlwind of events in the past 24 hours, after the... More >>
in