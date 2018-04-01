Millersburg Turns 178

And what birthday party would be complete without a watermelon eating contest and an egg toss? Organizers threw a parade, followed by a gathering at Lion's Park where they raffled and auctioned off several items. One of the items was artwork on leather made by Fulton artist Michael Jacobs.

"It helped them quite a bit I think, and a lot of folks came up to see what I was doing and a lot of people we're viewing what I had here... so it was a lot of fun," said Jacobs.

The proceeds went to buy radios for the Millersburg Fire District. The festival raised more than $560 for the radios.