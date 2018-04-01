Million Awarded to Reclaim Abandoned Mines

HARRISBURG - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Land Reclamation Commission awarded a $1.2 million contract to reclaim abandoned coal mines in Harrisburg.



This project involves re-grading and re-vegetating 75 acres of abandoned coal mine land, which is now covered with dangerous piles and embankments.



Tim Wyatt, a Harrisburg citizen, says he is happy about the reclamation.



"It's going to take quite a bit to level that out," Wyatt said. "So that's okay."



The Department of Natural Resources says the reclamation should improve water quality in the area by reducing sediment flow from the site.



Harrisburg citizen Bob Kinkead says he thinks the reclamation is a good thing since it will improve the water quality.



"I think it's a better use than what we put a lot of other money to use for," Kinkead said. " Yes, that sounds like a lot of money, but we spend terrible amounts of money and not do much for infrastructure."



The C.L. Richardson Construction Company of Ashland, Mo. was awarded the contract and is scheduled to have the project done in May.

