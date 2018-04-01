Millionaire's Bid to Unseat Skelton

Alan Conner, a business executive from Long Lane, Missouri, says he wants to be considered a serious contender against Skelton. Conner has already contributed about $300,000 to his campaign. That includes $130,000 for a massive he has used to campaign in the Fourth District for the past month. Skelton, a Democrat, is the longest serving member of Missouri's congressional delegation Skelton's seat is usually considered one of the most secure in the state, although he is in predominantly Republican district.