Millions of bees in traffic accident near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo.(AP)- Drivers along an interstate north of Kansas City were told to be on high alert after a semi-trailer truck loaded with honeybees overturned.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the accident occurred Friday on Interstate 435. No serious injuries were reported.

The Transportation Department initially said the truck was carrying about 40,000 bees but the Kansas City Star reports that bee experts said between 8 million to 11 million bees were in the truck.

The owner of the hives, Brian Buoye said about 408 hives were being transported.