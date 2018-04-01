Mims appears to lose close race for Missouri House

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Missouri House member from Kansas City appears to have narrowly lost in Tuesday's primary election.

With all precincts reporting, Democrat Bonnaye Mims trailed India Williams by 17 votes out of nearly 2,800 cast.

Mims is a freshman lawmaker who was seeking her second two-year term. The Democratic primary was pivotal, because there are no Republican candidates for the seat.

The Williams-Mims race was close, but not the closest for the state Legislature.

In Jefferson County, Rob Vescovo appeared to defeat Charles Groeteke by eight votes in the Republican primary for the 112th House District. Vescovo would face Democrat Robert Butler in a general election to succeed Democratic incumbent Paul Wieland, who is running for the state Senate.