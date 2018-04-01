Minimum Wage Hike May be on Ballot

Lawmakers have declined to vote this year on a proposed minimum wage increase, but supporters are trying to gather enough petition signatures to get the wage increase on the November ballot. They have until Sunday to turn in about 90-thousand signatures. The proposal would raise the current $5.15 wage to $6.50 per hour. That change would take effect in January. Then the minimum wage would rise with inflation each year after that. Supporters are confident they'll be able to get enough signatures. If they do, business groups are vowing to campaign against the measure.