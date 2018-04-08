Minimum Wage

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A court ruling could mean more change in the pockets of waitresses, bellhops and other tipped employees in Missouri. Cole County Judge Patricia Joyce said tipped employees are due at least $3.25 an hour under Missouri law. And she said that rate is retroactive to January 1, when a new law raised Missouri's standard minimum wage to $6.50 an hour. A special provision allows tipped employees to be paid half the normal minimum wage, so long as their tips make up the difference. Until it changed its position in mid-March, the state Department of Labor had interpreted the law to still allow the federal minimum of $2.13 an hour. A lawsuit by restaurants sought a determination of which rate was correct.