Minnesota Students Avoid Final Exam by Hanging up Cell Phones

KIMBALL, Minn. - KARE-TV reports students at Kimball Area High School in central Minnesota were given the choice to avoid a final test if they turned in their mobile phones for a full week. Many chose to sacrifice their phones.

At Kimball, students are allowed to have their phones, but individual teachers make the rules. First year math teacher Katie Pettit gave her students the choice Monday.

Along with turning in their phones, the students are required to complete more assigned work than normal. If all assgined work is handed in, Pettit will hand over her own phone.