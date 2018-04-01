Minor boat explosion draws attention to marina safety

OSAGE BEACH - While boat safety on the water is always on the minds of authorities during lake season, marina safety and boat maintenance is just as important.

A minor boat explosion happened at Kelly's Port Marina in Osage Beach at Lake of the Ozarks late Friday afternoon. (See video below.) The cause of the explosion and fire has not yet been determined.

The general manager of Kelly's Port, Kyle Kelly, thinks it was a result of improper boat parts or maintenance.

"It’s an unfortunate deal the majority of the incidences that we do have for fire, a lot of times, it’s either improper maintenance, improper parts, or lack of maintenance," Kelly said.

The man, women and dog who were involved in the explosion only had minor burns and injuries and the fire was put out fast, Kelly said.

"Our team acted quickly and effectively to get all persons and a poodle off the boat very safely," he said. "Our team also hooked up with one of our boats and towed it out to the middle of the cove so that it was not a potential for a fire hazard, and less than about a minute behind that we had one of our model service units that was out and extinguished the fire."

Kelly said the fire was out before fire crews, police and medical personnel arrived.

While it's too soon to know whether improper maintenance was the cause of the explosion, keeping up with with proper maintenance is advised.

One boat owner, Bill Brandes, said he tries to always keep up with his maintenance so his boat will be ready for lake season.

"I do it at least twice a summer unless there's an issue. The first time I do it is to de-winterize it and the second time is halfway through the summer," Brandes said.

Kelly said, "Boater education and proper maintenance, those things, it really does go a long long way."

There have been no other boating accidents reported at the lake this Labor Day Weekend.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect the correct date of the incident.