Minor Flooding Along Mississippi River

ST. LOUIS - Heavy rain this week is causing some minor flooding along the Mississippi River in Iowa, Illinois and northern Missouri.

Portions of the Midwest got more than 2 inches of rain on Wednesday, causing the river to swell. The Mississippi was at flood stage in Hannibal, Mo., on Friday and was expected to get there by Sunday at towns such as Burlington, Iowa, Quincy, Ill., Clarksville, Mo., and Grafton, Ill.

No significant damage is expected but thousands of acres of farmland and some rural roads will be under water.