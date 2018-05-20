Minor flooding along Mississippi River in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Mississippi River is above flood stage at several northeast Missouri locations, but forecasters do not expect major flooding.
The National Weather Service map of river observations shows that the Mississippi is generally 2-4 feet above technical flood stage from the Iowa border south to near St. Louis. A few fields and low-lying roads are affected, but no major damage has been reported.
The forecast calls for the river to drop below flood stage in a week or so, depending on the location.
Minor spring flooding is common due to rain and runoff from the north.
