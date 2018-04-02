Minor Flooding in Parts of Northeast Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Mississippi River is flooding in several towns north of St. Louis, the result of recent rains, and the high water will apparently stick around for several days.

The National Weather Service reported Thursday that the Mississippi River is a foot or less above flood stage at Missouri towns that include Canton, Hannibal, Louisiana and Clarksville. By the time the river reaches St. Louis, it is high but within its banks.

Some farm land and country roads were covered in water, but no major problems have been reported.

National Weather Service hydrologist Mark Fuchs says it was rain - not traditional spring snowmelt - that caused the flooding. The weather service projects that the river will remain above or near flood stage well into next week.